Charles Peter “Mac” Makowitch, Jr., loving husband, brother, father and uncle, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 77.
Mac was born January 11, 1943, in Wyckoff Heights, New York, to Charles Peter Makowitch Sr. and Marion Evelyn (Muhlenforth) Makowitch. He was a proud veteran, serving his country and retiring after 17 years of dedication to the U.S. Air Force. He also served two years in the Navy. He married Sheila Andrea Gilmore on October 26, 1967, in Mobile, Alabama, and was a member of First Baptist Church. An avid fisherman, Mac also enjoyed participating in bowling tournaments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Michael.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Sheila Makowitch; a daughter, Nanci Lynn Makowitch; a sister, Henrietta Johnson; a niece, Karen (Don) Makowitch; and nephews, Michael Camacho and Peter (Celina) Camacho and family.
A private scattering ceremony will be held at a later date.
