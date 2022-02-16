Charles Ray “Chuck” McCameron of Beeville, TX died on February 1st, 2022, at the age of 81.
Chuck was born June 11, 1940, in Wright City, Texas to the late Troy Lee and Pauline “Shuttlesworth” McCameron. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he proudly served as Eucharistic minister, parish council president, finance committee president and lector. In 1996, he was selected as St. Joseph’s parishioner of the year. He was an honorary member of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus, Council 1653. Mr. McCameron enjoyed working with the youth of Bee County and for years was active in the Bee County Shooting Sports Club where he served as both club manager and certified shooting coach; he also played a huge role in advancing the club to be what it is today. In 2006, he had the pleasure of coaching the 4-H four-man state championship team that had two of his grandsons as members. In 2014, he was selected as the outstanding 4-H leader of the year. Mr. McCameron was retired from Coastal Bend College and during his tenure there he served in several positions. Beginning as an electronics instructor, then division chair and tech prep director and later as the college safety officer and when he retired in 2002, he was serving as director of administrative services. After his retirement, he returned to the college on a halftime basis until June 2006. In July of 2006 Mr. McCameron agreed to serve as project manager for St. Mary’s Academy Charter School and remained in that position until February 2016. He agreed to serve once again for Coastal Bend College as project superintendent for the construction of the new baseball stadium, after the completion of this project he decided he was ready for full time retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Monica Stark, brothers Sherman & Edward McCameron, sisters-in-law Maxine and Gaye Lynn McCameron.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Peters McCameron; daughter Roxanne McCameron Porter (Charlie); son-in-law, James Stark; sister Dottie Fowler (Bill); grandchildren Morgan Porter (Amanda), Maegan Porter Kosub (Stephen), Allison Porter Wilburn (TJ), Keith Stark (Randel), Christopher Stark (Shelbi), and Jeffrey Seabolt; great-grandchildren Emmaleigh, James, Katherine & Cameron Porter, Mason, Kase, Parker & Elsie Kosub, Clara Rae, Thomas & Heston Wilburn, Hayes & Aimes Stark, Zoey, Abbey & Sadie Grace Williams, J.J. & Artemis Seabolt. Mr. McCameron is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Keith Stark, Chris Stark, Morgan Porter, Jeff Seabolt, TJ Wilburn,and Stephen Kosub. Honorary pallbearers were George Alexander, Austin Brown, Bill Dirks, Mark Dragon, Lee Farias, Frank and Martha Warner and Frank Warner Jr.
Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4th at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, February 5th 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
In memory of Mr. McCameron, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, Bee County 4-H or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home