Charles Ray Trlica, 68, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Charles was born Jan. 4, 1954, in Sinton to Estella Alfreda (Macha) Trlica and Oscar Frank Trlica. He was a graduate of Sinton High School and Del Mar College. Charles married Carolina Martinez on Nov. 16, 1991 in Beeville. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and retired as a correctional officer from the Texas Department of Correctional Justice. He enjoyed cooking and baking, hunting, fishing, barbecuing and being around family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estella and Oscar Trlica; and his wife, Carolina Trlica, on June 25, 2021.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” (Ed) Rotter of Corpus Christi and Margret (Gene) Greene of Lake Jackson; a brother, Gerald (Kelly) Trlica of Kingwood; stepdaughter, Armandina “Dena” (Daniel) Deleon of Cibolo; stepsons, Gilbert “Bobby” (Maria) Silva of Beeville, Silvano (Dora) Silva Jr. of Victoria and Raul (Eufemia “Bebe”) Silva of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Joe (Marina) Perez of San Antonio, Jenifer Perez of Bastrop, Dorothy (Benjamin) Swchark of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carolina (Edgar) Alvarado, Christy (David) Gutierrez, Kenneth Zuniga of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kimberly Silva of Victoria, Eric Silva of San Antonio, Erica (Randy) Gonzales and Anthony Silva of Port Lavaca; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Emma Perez, Ryan and Noah Swchark, Jazmine, Violet and Robert Alvarado, Damion and Colby Gutierrez, Christopher Silva and Daniel and Aaliyah Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10 o’clock and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Silva, Raul Silva, Ruben Martinez, Lawrence Neslony, David Hanus and Tommy Macha.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Cave, Joe Perez, Willie Keller and Silvano Silva Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church in Beeville.
The family of Charles Trlica wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his step-grandson, Joe Perez, as well as Juanita Martinez, Galloway & Sons Funeral Home employees, St. James Catholic Church and friends and family who prayed for Charles and his family.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home