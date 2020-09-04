Charles S. Noonan, 77, passed away Monday, August 31st, 2020, in Refugio, Texas. He was born August 3rd, 1943, to the late Charles S. Noonan Sr. and Corine Noonan.
He is survived by His Wife Ola (Tyson) Noonan of Refugio, Texas. His children: daughters, Esther Ross of Victoria, Texas, Jamie (Jeff) Moore of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Charles S. Noonan III and Curt Noonan of Victoria, Texas, and George Noonan of Hallettsville, Texas. He has 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Niece Yolanda Wimbish-North (Husband) of Victoria, Texas; nephews Curt Wayne Grayson (Tina) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Gentry Grayson of Laurence, Florida. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cowboys too.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, sister: Martha Faye Grayson, Brother: George Wimbish, and great-grandson Syre Lacy.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Trevino’s Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas. Graveyard services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Beeville, Texas, at 11:00 AM.
Trevino Funeral Home