Charles Thomas Snider was born March 13, 1985, in McKinney, Texas to Charles Vernon Snider and Cynthia (West) Snider. He passed away peacefully at his home in George West on Sunday, June 7, 2020, following an extended illness at the age of 35. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church, a 2004 graduate of George West High School and was employed with Enterprise LLP until his retirement due to illness.
Charles Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Laura Snider and Howell and Mary Repka Wharton; and a cousin, Randy Snider.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Cindy Snider of George West; his children, Cade Thomas and Kinsley Ann Snider of Ingleside; his sister, Shanna Snider of George West; a nephew, Bradley Strause of George West; a niece, Kayla (Sonny) Fournier of Jourdanton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at St. George Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Strause, Bradley Strause, Gary West, Tommy West, Scott Gilmore and Carter Snider.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bill Trbula, Donald McCumber, Morris Williams, James Andrew Davis, Doug Stewart, Joseph Snider and James Raymond “Duff” Snider.
Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Gussettville Cemetery or the charity of one’s choice.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home