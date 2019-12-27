Charline Middleton, 77, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Middleton was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Beeville to Paul and Florence Lucille (Yeoman) Romine. She married Robert “Bob” Middleton on Feb. 18, 1961, in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 22, 1994.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Billy) Sproles of Beeville, Charlotte (Scott) Grimes of Rochester, Pennsylvania, and Rebecca (Roberto) Guerra of Alice; two sisters, Mary Grobe of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Pauline Fiebig of Beeville; two brothers, Arthur (JoAnn) Romine of Beeville and Paul (Leota) Romine of Lake Jackson; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, with Pastor Carl Pickett officiating. Interment will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Collins, Tyler Rosalez, Marcos Rosalez, Johnny Bass, William Bass, Kent Romine and Paul Byars.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scottie Grimes, Laura Grimes and Jessica Villarreal.
