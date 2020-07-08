Charlotte Lara Rodriguez-Fernandez, 50, of Beeville died on Thursday July 2, 2020, at CyFair Hospital in Houston.
She was born January 12, 1970, in Beeville to Francisca Lara and Procopio Rodriguez II.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Danny Ray Fernandez of Houston from Beeville; daughters, Crystal Lara Fernandez and Jessica Ann Fernandez; son, Daniel Ray Fernandez; brothers, John Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Raymond Rodriguez, Freddy Rodriguez, Jerry Rodriguez, Dickie Rodriguez and Oscar Rodriguez; sisters, Tina Rivera, Maria Villarreal, Mary Ellen Martinez, Emma Barrera, Gloria Gaytan, Patricia Hinojosa and Irene Mendoza.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her mother, Francisca Lara; father, Procopio Rodriguez II; and brother, Procopio Rodriguez III.
Visitation services start July 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Treviño Funeral Home (401 West Springer, Beeville, TX, 78102), with the recitation of the rosary starting at 6:00 PM. The final viewing and chapel service will also take place at the Treviño Funeral Home at 9:00 AM Sunday, July 12, followed by the interment at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Victory Cemetery #2.
The pallbearers will consist of her brothers, David Rodriguez, Raymond Rodriguez, Freddy Rodriguez, Jerry Rodriguez and Dickie Rodriguez and personal friend Gary Cedar.
