Chris G. Rodrigue, 65, of Port O'Connor passed away February 23, 2021. He was born August 7, 1955 in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Lovince and Beulah Rodrigue.
Chris never met a stranger, he greeted everyone he met with a smile and kindness. Those closest to him know how much he loved to meet people and listen to their story, which is why he excelled as a Nursing Home Administrator for 30 years. He was able to retire to Port O Connor Texas where he was able to enjoy all his favorite past times. Chris never turned down the chance to be on the water fishing, especially with his best friends, his son and brother. He only ever fully paid attention to the TV if the Dallas Cowboys or LSU football were on. Even after he was diagnosed with ALS, Chris refused to let that dim his sunny disposition and remained strong in his faith and spent every Sunday listening to Joel Olsteen. Chris made it a point challenge himself on how many steps he could get while he was still able, using his walks as a chance to talk to anyone and everyone.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rebecca; daughter, Kaye Alvarez (Jesse); son and best friend, Ben Rodrigue (Sharon); step-daughter, Cassie Tate (Sean); step-sons, Nicholas,
Matthew, and Mack Herrera; brother and best friend, John Rodrigue (Laura); grandchildren,
Chelsea Hurlbut, Dylan Rodrigue, Darren Rodrigue; great-grandchild, Aubrielle Yzaguirre; and step-grandchildren, Ellie and Olivia Tate.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS, Texas Chapter, 2301
W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757.
