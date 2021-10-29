Life is too short to be unhappy. Follow your heart for God is with you as long as you believe in yourself” - Christella Presa, LVN (1932 - 2021)
Christella “Chris” Presa was born and raised in Beeville,Texas, where she first began her life-long nursing career in 1967. She soon after moved to Enid, OK and married her husband Abraham Presa, Sr., and together they raised 5 children; including one adopted son, and one grandchild.
Chris touched the lives of everyone she met. She was best known not only for her beauty, but for her compassionate heart and her dedication to the art of nursing as well as working for her community. In her younger years, she loved music and dancing, and her love of fashion followed her until her last days.
Preceded in death by parents, Pedro and Manuela Martinez; siblings, Jesus Martinez, Sr., Maria Garcia, Elena Zambrano, Benito Martinez and Saragoza Martinez, Sr.
She is mourned by her husband, Abraham, who states, “Chris was my life-long companion. She was all I ever wanted for the last 65 years. I love her so much, through thick and thin and until the end of time.”
She lives on through her children, Raymond Olivarez, Dianna Carr, Abe Presa Jr.; Ronnie Presa, Melissa Anderson and Jerry Bryant. She will be missed by 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great grandchildren.
Even in her last days she brought peace to her family. “Our hero is finally resting among the stars. We love you mom. Until we meet again, we carry your legacy in our hearts to spread the act of kindness wherever life may take us.”