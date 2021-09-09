Christella Gutierrez
Born in Beeville, TX on August 3, 1942. Died August 26, 2021.
Preceded in death by her husband Benito Gutierrez of Goliad, TX.
The Holy Scriptures tell us in Revelation 21:3, 4 – “And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor out cry nor pain be anymore.” She will be greatly missed by all she knew. She was the sweetest, kindest and most loving person we knew. She had 6 children, many grandkids, and many great-grandkids.
Rest in peace, Mom. We will see you soon.