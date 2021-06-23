BEEVILLE – Christian R. Torres, 27, passed away on June 18, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1993, in Houston, Texas. He had worked as a sales consultant for Bethune & Son Clothing Store in Beeville.
Christian was always a gentle spirit who welcomed all with kindness and a loving smile. He truly embodied individuality. Cutting his own path through college and diving into his love of interior design. He was well respected by his peers and colleagues. Christian was a friend to all. Always willing to share himself and expecting nothing in return. Those fortunate to be close to Christian can recall numerous enjoyable moments shared with him and considered ourselves better people from the opportunity. He is loved and greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Torres-Garcia; one uncle, Albert Torres; maternal grandfather, Nasario Torres, Jr.; maternal great-grandparents, Guadalupe H. and Reyes H. Cuellar; paternal great-grandparents, Cipriano and Rita Garcia.
He is survived by his grandmother, Idolina “Ida” (Antonio Mendoza) Torres of Beeville; step-father, Chris Garcia of Houston; uncle, Joe Louis (Lisa) Torres of Houston; aunt, Monica (Michael) Shea of Pearland; half-sister, Asia Torres of Houston; paternal grandparents, Armando and Rita Coronado, Sr. of Houston; step-paternal grandparents, Daniel Garcia and JoAnn Alvarez of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, June 24, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 25, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Garcia, Juan Gonzales, Lupe Cuellar, Jared McInnis, Chino Tapia and Jaime Cardenas.
Honorary pallbearers are Alfred Garcia, Mark Barrera, Marli Mari Rodriguez, Lila Barrera and Delicia Tapia.
