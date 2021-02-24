Christina Clark Colunga, 47, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on February 12, 2021.
She was born on December 5, 1973, in Beeville to Anita Gonzales and Juan Pablo Colunga. She was a home health provider.
Christina is preceded in death by her father and brothers, Andres Colunga and Victor Colunga Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Anita Colunga of Beeville; children, James Grimes of Portland, Angel Grimes of Beeville, John Clark of Beeville; fiancé, Ralph Balderas of Beeville; stepson, D’Marko Balderas of Beeville; sisters, Luisa Colunga, Rosa Colunga; nephews, Victor Colunga, Raymond Colunga, Gabriel Colunga; and niece Adela Colunga.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 12:00pm at St. James Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 1:00pm with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1:30pm with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be James Grimes, John Clark, D’Marko Balderas, Victor Colunga, Raymond Colunga, Gabriel Colunga, Aaron Medina and James Grimes.
Treviño Funeral Home