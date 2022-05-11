Christina Zak passed away May 4, 2022 in Beeville, Texas. She was 63 years old. She was born January 25, 1959 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Jerry Zak and Pauline Pribyl Zak.
Christina lived her life for her children and grandchildren. They were her world. She also loved playing Bingo with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Earl John McMichael IV; sister, Lillie May Johnson; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Deleon of Skidmore, Texas; sisters, Patsy Novak of Manuel, Texas, Jerline Cook (Jerry) of Angleton, Texas, Barbara Thedford (Bobby) of Lolita, Texas, and Donna Slaughter of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Deleon, Abel Alaniz Jr., Alexa Deleon, Ernesto Deleon III, Earl John McMichael V, Shayna Destiny McMichael, and Lucian Mastro.
Services will be held at a later date.
