Christine Melinda Orchard, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Christine was born January 20, 1958 in Corpus Christi to Stanley Marshall Jr. and Roma (Cranfill) Marshall. After high school graduation, she furthered her education earning a bachelor’s degree and became a teacher. She married John Orchard on February 11, 1987.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roma and Stanley Marshall Jr.; and a brother, Ron Marshall.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, John Orchard of Beeville.
No services are scheduled.