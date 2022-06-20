Christine Wireman Helsel, age 70, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1952 in Ionia, Michigan to Adam and Florence Wireman.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas Helsel; brother, Jimmy Wireman; two sisters, Judy Whitethirst and Lona Gibson; and granddaughter, Abigail Garcia.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Nancy (Dwayne) Sims of Austin, Texas and Kimberley Nauth of Greencove Springs, Florida; son, Douglas (Cassie) Helsel of Lake Charles, Louisiana; two brothers, Junior Wireman of Belding, Michigan and Truman Wireman of Lake Odessa, Michigan; five sisters, Glenda Bergeron of Greenville, Michigan, Betty Smith of Zephyrhillis, Florida, Elizabeth Begley of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Flossie Moore of Stanton, Michigan and Adae Bauer of Zephyrhillis, Florida; grandchildren, Justin Garcia, Brian (Jessica) Armenta, Dominique Helsel, Shawn Helsel, Brianna Garcia, Noah Nauth, Dylan Helsel, and Jade Helsel; great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Aranda, Elleina Aranda, Alexander Garcia, Travor Aranda, Ray Green, Brynlee Green, Conner Armenta, Brenden Armenta, and Dallas Armenta. She also leaves many nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Services in Austin, Texas.