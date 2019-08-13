Christopher Brian Martinez, 38, of Tynan, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Mr. Martinez was born June 17, 1981, in Corpus Christi to Esmeralda Martinez. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Adan Martinez Sr.; uncles, Adan Martinez Jr. and Richard Guerra; and a cousin.
Survivors include his mother, Esmeralda Martinez of Fort Worth; his father, Jesus Salinas of Fort Worth; a daughter, Christina B. Martinez of Fort Worth; a brother, Jessie Salinas of Fort Worth; a sister, Stephani Salinas of Fort Worth; a stepdaughter, Clarissa Gardea; grandmother, Lydia Martinez; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Burial will follow at Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Salinas, James Aguilar, Adam Guerra, John Richard Guerra, Ricky Rodriguez and Andy Barron.
Treviño Funeral Home