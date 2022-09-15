In loving memory of our father, Christopher Owen Wolf who passed away on September 13, 2022. He was the loving father of Kimberly Nicole Wolf and Melanie Angelina Wolf. He was the grandfather of Noah Alexander Wolf, Mason Owen Ashley and Lincoln Avery Ashley. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
One of the kindest souls on this planet, our father was a gentle, giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.
Early in life, our father learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that same work ethic in us. He was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. He was a man of strong faith and he taught us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right.
Our father was a true role model who we will always look up to. The memorial service will be held at Trevino Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas on 9/17/2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Father, you are now at peace but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace.