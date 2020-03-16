Cirildo V. Puente, 75, of Beeville, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Puente was born July 9, 1944, in Weslaco to Maria DeLa Luz (Baez) and Otilio Puente Sr. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1962 and served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked at Oxy Chem in Ingleside for 30 years and retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Melissa Puente; son-in-law, Reagan Ebrom; two brothers, Erasmo Puente and Eden Puente; and two sisters; Petra Valero and Sandra Lujan.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rosie Garza Puente of Beeville; three sons, Michael S. Puente, Edward M. Puente and Cirildo (Beverly) Puente Jr., all of Beeville; two daughters, Elizabeth P. (Chuck Trinidad) Ebrom of Houston and Cynthia Ann (Ricardo) Montez of Beeville; three brothers, Otilio (Alvina) Puente Jr. of Edinburg, Martin (Janie) Puente of Houston and Benancio “Benny” (Irma) Puente of San Antonio; three sisters, Teresa (David) Guerrero of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Hirma (Joe) Elizondo and Celia (Micheal) Lusk of Beeville; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church Tuesday, March 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Puente, Bryan Reyna, Brandon Reyna, Bevin Espinoza and Bene Puente Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sebastian Montez, Christian Montez, Amanda Puente and Bene Puente Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home