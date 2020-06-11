Clair Louise (Ingram) McMullen, 83, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Clair was born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 27, 1936 to Al Ingram and Lucy Neal (Fletcher). She married Don McMullen in Pasadena, Texas on August 15, 1954. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Beeville Historical Society. She was an avid antique collector, loved her interior design work, gardening and volunteering at the Historical house.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Don McMullen of Beeville; two children, Ralph (Neta) McMullen of Beeville and Donna (Mike) Wright of Sandia; three grandchildren, Michael McMullen, Jacquelyn (Nikki) Squires and Caleb McMullen; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bee County Historical Society; P.O. Box 142, Beeville TX 78104.