Clarence Edward Smith, 74, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Clarence was born October 20, 1946, in Harwood, Texas, to Dodson Sinclair Smith and Cleo (Nation) Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Lott-Canada School. His profession took him on many road trips as a truck driver. He loved fishing and was a dedicated Dallas Cowboy fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dodson and Cleo Smith; his wife, Shirley Smith; sisters, Alice Florence Farris and Carolyn Sue Jackson; brothers, Dodson Sinclair Smith Jr. and Mitchell Charles “Silkie” Smith; and nieces, Teresa Gail McCraig and Cleo Danielle Jackson.
Survivors include a son, Eric Dunn of Hutto; daughters, Cassandra Jewel Smith and Tiffany Romaine Smith-Reo, both of Beeville, Heather Berniece Smith of Houston, Rhoda Dunn of Hutto and Felicia Brown of Fort Worth; sisters, Essie Raye Langley and Christine Smith, both of Beeville; a brother, Archie Smith Sr. of Beeville; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 4, with Rev. Eric Tarver officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home