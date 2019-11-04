Clarona Ida (Koerth) Kotzur

Clarona “Clara” Ida (Koerth) Kotzur, 89 of Pettus, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Karnes City.
Mrs. Kotzur was born March 27, 1930, in Yoakum to Fred and Leona Windmeyer Koerth. She married Joseph “Joe” Kotzur on Feb. 10, 1951, in Karnes City, retired as an accountant for K.R. Leggett Construction company in Pettus and was a member of The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Kotzur; her parents, Fred and Leona Windmeyer Koerth; and a brother, Marlin Koerth.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Ferdinand) Styra of Yorktown; two sons, Steve Kotzur of Berclair and Terry Wood of Lake Hills; a grandson, Brett Styra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home chapel in Kenedy.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with the Rev. Wally Schievelbein officiating. Interment will follow in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Koerth, Lloyd Koerth, Ray Koerth, Jerry Kotzur, Cody Kanak, Kevin Kanak, E.M. Kotzur Jr., Kenneth Kotzur.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Eckols Funeral Home