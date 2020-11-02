Concepcion C. Rodriguez, 98, of Beeville, Texas entered eternal rest on October 26, 2020.
She was on April 29, 1922, in Dinero, Texas, to Monico Cantu, Sr. and Guadalupe Lopez. She was a devoted Catholic.
She is survived by her three sons, Joseph Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Eufracio C. Rodriguez of Odessa, Texas, and Manuel Gonzales of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Jodie Gonzalez of Bastrop, Texas, John Gabriel Gonzalez of Montana, Felix Garcia of Atlanta, Georgia, Jeffery Gonzalez of College Station, Texas, Ruben Rodriguez of Odessa, Texas, Eufracio Rodriguez Jr. of Odessa, Texas, Paul Rodriguez, Phillip Rodriguez, Stanly Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, Patrick Gonzalez, Felix Gonzalez, Henry Rodriguez; granddaughters, Keri Romero of Pueblo, Colorado, Sylvia Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eufracio Rodriguez; daughters, Eufemia Arratia, Antonia R. Gonzalez Villegas; and her parents.
Visitation was held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary recited at 7:00pm that evening.
Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00am with Father Jacob.
Pallbearers were Garren Rodriguez, Eufracio Rodriguez Sr., Eufracio Rodriguez Jr., Ryan Farrell, Justin Gonzalez and Ronnie Romero.
Burial followed at San Pedro Cemetery.
