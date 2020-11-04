Mr. Concepcion G. Morón, 94, of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 8, 1925, in Beeville, Texas, to Jose Morón and Petra Garcia. He proudly served in the United States Army with the 2nd Platoon, Company L, 304th Infantry Regiment, 76th Division as a Combat Infantryman. He served in the European Theater of Operations during WWII and was involved in the following battles and campaigns: Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He received the WWII Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, EAME Theater Ribbon and three Bronze Service Stars and two Bronze Stars. He always said he was proudest of his Good Conduct Medal because it meant that he was a good soldier. He also worked as a diesel mechanic for Reynolds Metals for over 30 years. He married Margarita Weisheimer Cano on September 13, 1949.
Mr. Morón is survived by his children, Francisco “Frank” C. (Veronica) Morón, Petra Morón Garcia, Frederico “Fred” C. (Susana) Morón, Concepcion “Chon” Jr. (Elizabeth) Morón, Margarita Morón Diaz, Ofilia Morón and Fernando Jesus Morón, all of Beeville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margarita C. Morón; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Morón; son-in-law, Enrique C. “Henry” Garcia; siblings, Francisco Morón, Carmen Garcia, Augustina Tapia; great-grandsons, Enrique Robert Garcia and Christopher Villarreal.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00 pm that evening.
Visitation will continue at 9:00am on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass to be conducted at 11:00 am with Father Jacob officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2 with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be his grandson Pablo Javier Morón, Ernesto Javier Garcia, Federico E. Morón, Miguel Adrian Diaz, Sebastian Morón.
Honorary pallbearers will be Porfirio Tapia Jr., Jose Angel Morón, Jaime Morón, Richard Tapia Jr. Pete V. Espinosa and Oliver Gonzales.
