Concha Rodriguez Lopez “Momo”, 89 years old, entered into eternal rest February 19, 2021, surrounded by her family at her bedside at her residence. She was the matriarch of the Lopez family instilling faith in our lord, love for family, compassion and respect for everyone. Concha was born in Beeville, Texas, on July 9, 1931. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School and attended El Paso Business College. Concha met Arnulfo G. Lopez while attending high school and became high school sweethearts eventually marrying each other on September 21, 1952, sharing a 66-year marriage together. Concha is preceded in death by her parents Benito A. and Ofelia G. Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas; husband Arnulfo G. Lopez; and two sons Arnulfo Jose Jr., and Benito A. Lopez. Grandson Arnulfo “Jito” Lopez; and great-grandson Kaleb Linton. Concha is survived by two daughters Aleida Lopez Linton McDonald and Alouvinia Lopez Frias; and one son Randall Scott Lopez; grandchildren Adriana Lopez, Terry and Tedrick Linton, Vanessa and John Frias; great-grandchildren Celeste, Alicia, Jasmine, Vicente, Aiyana John Jr., Lorenzo, Alonzo and Noah. Great-great-grandchild D’Angelo. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 4:00 PM, with prayer service at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.