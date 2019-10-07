Constance Lynn Henry

Constance “Connie” Lynn Henry, 74, of Beeville, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Mrs. Henry was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Freer to Florence “Flossie” Irene and Leland Rex Henry Sr. She attended Pettus High School, was a member of First Baptist Church, volunteered as a hospital “Pink Lady,” was actively involved in Pettus ISD events and served as pianist for numerous weddings and funerals in the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Leland Rex Henry Jr.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Henry of Tuleta; a granddaughter, Christa Lynn Henry of Austin; and numerous Henry and Gardner family members.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 o’clock that afternoon with Bro. Smokey Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Henry, Scott Henry, Michael Reeb, Randy Trice, Craig Oliver and Corky Trlica.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home