Cora Lee (Hinton) Moses, 93, of Beeville, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Mrs. Moses was born Feb. 24,1926, in Kenedy to Leland and Florence (Burris) Hinton. She was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Florence Hinton; and her husband, Howard A. Moses.
Survivors include two sons, Jesse Briggs and Allen Moses; a daughter, Nancy Moses; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 13, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Angelus Funeral Home