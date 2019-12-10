Cora Lee (Hinton) Moses

Cora Lee (Hinton) Moses, 93, of Beeville, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Mrs. Moses was born Feb. 24,1926, in Kenedy to Leland and Florence (Burris) Hinton. She was a housewife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Florence Hinton; and her husband, Howard A. Moses.

Survivors include two sons, Jesse Briggs and Allen Moses; a daughter, Nancy Moses; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. 

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 13, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel.

The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.

Angelus Funeral Home