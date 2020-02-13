Coty Albert Nino, 24, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Mr. Nino was born April 16, 1995, in Paramount, California, to Martha (Lopez) Cantu.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Santiago Lopez.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Martha and Adolph Cantu; his companion, Jeanette Arredondo; a son, Zedekiah Nino; a daughter, Leilani Nino; siblings, Jessie Garcia, Cecily Davila, Andrew Nino, Kailyn Cantu, Frankie Cantu and Sarai Lydecker; and aunt, Rosemary Lopez; grandparents, Maria Lopez, Merced and Ruth Cantu; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.