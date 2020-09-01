Crecencia G. Canon, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 27, 2020.
She was born in Beeville, Texas on May 5, 1933, to Pablo Y. Garza and Sulema Garcia. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jesse Rodriguez; sisters, Julia Garcia, Stella Cisneros, and Frances Lazarine.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Steve) Ayres; grandchildren, Lindsey Delgado, Damon Delgado, Roxanne Rodriguez all of Austin, Texas, Alex Delgado of Beeville, Texas, Shawn Sibert of Georgia; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2
Services were private.
Treviño Funeral Home