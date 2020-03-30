Crisoforo “Cris” Moya, Jr., 74, of Beeville, died on March 27, 2020. He was born on Oct. 4, 1945, to the late Crisforo and Antonia (Diaz) Moya. He was self-employed in the transportation business.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, from 3-7 pm at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Evangelico Cemetery with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating.
Survivors include three daughters, Wanda (Matthew) Bible of Bradford, Ark., Lisa (Jeremy) Lemons of Searcy, Ark. and Cathy (David) Stivers of Jacksonville, Ark: son, Arnold Guerrero of George West; two sisters, Beatrice Moya and Elizabeth Lopez both of Beeville. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arnold Guerrero, Colten Guerrero, Dan Whitten, Dennis Fulfer, Cirildo Garza and Amado Trevino II.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel