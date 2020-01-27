Crispin Peña Rodriguez, 91, of Mineral, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Beeville Texas.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Mineral to Guadalupe Peña and Rogerio Rodriguez. He married Luisa Perez on July 17, 1948 and worked in ranching, farming and construction until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Marines, was a catholic and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; his parents; six sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 71 years, Luisa P. Rodriguez of Mineral; daughters, Anna Maria Simo of Mineral and Teresa (Moises) Gonzales of Newnan Georgia; a son, Crespin Rodriguez Jr. of Deer Park; and one sister, Elvira Diaz of Victoria Texas. Five grandchildren, Gilbert (Stacy) Del Bosque, Patricia (Arturo) Medina, Ricardo (Sarah) Del Bosque III, Leslie Rodriguez, and Rebecca Rodriguez; and 14 great grandchildren, Savannah Del Bosque, Aidan Del Bosque, Casen Del Bosque; Joshua Medina, Arturo Medina III, Lucian Medina; Alexis Del Bosque, Megan Del Bosque, Stephanie Del Bosque, Juliann Del Bosque, Colter Del Bosque; Kaydence Speichinger, Hailynn Speichinger; and Roman Rodriguez.
Visitation was held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial followed at Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Gilbert Del Bosque, Ricardo Del Bosque III, Joshua Medina, Aidan Del Bosque, Arturo Medina III and Lucian Medina.
