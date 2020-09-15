Cruz B. Martinez passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family members and neighbors. Cruz was 82 years old; he was born in Berclair, TX. Cruz enjoyed going to gambling casinos and staying in touch with his loving family and long list of friends, always concerned for their well-being.
Cruz is preceded in death by Oralia, his loving wife of 63 years; his parents Cruz and Maximo Martinez; his sister Lucia Castilla; and his brother Maximo Martinez, Jr.
He is survived by his sisters Delfina Rodriguez (Goliad, TX), Regina Carabajal (Berclair, TX), Margaret Castilla (Berclair, TX) and brother Jose (Sylvia) Martinez (Berclair, TX) plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Cruz B. Martinez is loved and will be deeply missed by his immediate family members, friends, family, and all who knew him as a hard-working, caring, passionate man and a man of his word. Cruz will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at San Fernando Cemetery #2.