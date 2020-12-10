Crystal Rae Perez, 39, of San Antonio, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in Bee County, Texas, on August 17, 1981, to Linda Suniga Perez and Rick Perez, Sr. She was employed as a Sales Representative for Ashley Furniture where she enjoyed helping her customers and fellow co-workers. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend who brought joy and comfort to everyone around her.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward Suniga, Sr. and Andrea Suniga; her paternal grandfather, Ray Perez; and her uncles Sammy Sanchez and Edward Suniga, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Dylan Zertuche of San Antonio; her mother, Linda Suniga Perez of San Antonio; her father Rick Perez, Sr of San Antonio; her sisters, Cheri Paishon Snell of San Antonio and Renee Paishon Mercer of Victoria; and her brothers, Rick Perez, Jr. of San Antonio and Cody Zamora of San Antonio. She is also survived by her nieces, Devyn Puentes and Logan Snell; her nephews, Hunter Puentes and Grey Snell; and her beloved fur friend, Kaia.
Memorial services will be held from 5-8 pm on December 11, 2020, at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel, San Antonio, Texas. And a memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on December 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Church, Beeville, Texas.
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel