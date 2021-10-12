Crystal Rivas, 35, of Beeville, Texas, was called home to the gates of Heaven on October 4, 2021.
Ms. Rivas was born March 30, 1986, in Beeville to Santos Rivas and Juanita Elsa Martinez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandfather, Isabel Chavez Martinez; brothers, Elijio Rivas, Augustine Rivas; sister, Esmeralda Rivas.
Crystal is survived by her sister, Valerie (Josh) Maisel; grandmother, Manuela Diaz Martinez, all of Beeville; sisters, Mary Gomez, Corina Lara, Rosie Rivas, Irma Arroguin, Olga Rodriguez, Sandra Rivas, all of Houston, Sonia Raygoza of Austin; also, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Rene Martinez, Robert Martinez, Josh Maisel, Angel Avilez, Marcus Martinez, Brittany Martinez.
Treviño Funeral Home