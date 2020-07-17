Curtis Eugene Buff, 65, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in Skidmore, Texas. Curtis was born March 11, 1955 in Los Angeles, California, to Donald and Ruth Buff. He attended school in Lone Pine, California, and worked as a mechanic until 1999 when he moved to the Coastal Bend. Curtis worked at Fecht & Co. until August 2012. He was a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth Buff; his brother, Cleveland Buff; and his niece, Deanna Herrmann.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Wanda Buff; his sisters, Judy Kinney and Donna Herrmann; his children, James Larson, Crystal Larson, Jacqueline Buff, Colette Buff and Charlene Buff; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.