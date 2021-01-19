Cynthia Ann Carrasco, age 57, of San Antonio, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, in San Antonio. Ms. Carrasco was born in Beeville to Rosendo Garcia & Elena (Martinez) Carrasco on June 28, 1963. She was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ernesto “Teddy Bear” & Eva (Benavidez) Martinez; father, Rosendo “Chendo” Garcia Carrasco. Survivors include her mother, Elena Martinez Meza of Beeville; two sons, Jeffrey (Leslie) Carrasco of Beeville; John Gabriel (Laura) Padron of San Antonio; one daughter, Theresa Anna Aguilar of Beeville; one sister, Edith (Eddie) Fulghum of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Alyssa Reyann Carrasco, Alexei Javier Carrasco, Brandon Joseph Aguilar and Addison Nicole De La Cruz of Beeville, John Gabriel Padron II and Jacob Anthony Padron of San Antonio; two uncles, Eulogio “Pee-Wee” Martinez and Ernesto “Baby” Martinez of Beeville; two nephews, Richard Sarmiento of Beeville, Eddie Ray Fulghum IV of San Antonio; two nieces; (goddaughter)Briana Fulghum, Brooke Fulghum of San Antonio; and a host of other relative and friends.
A chapel service was held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home at 4:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
