Cynthia “Cindy” Ann (Hargraves) McCleery of Beeville, Texas, was called home by her heavenly Father on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 74.
Cindy was born March 26, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas, the first daughter of Jim and Sara (Fariss) Hargraves. She married Roy McCleery in San Angelo, Texas, on June 15, 1965. They had three children, Rendee, Jim (Barbara) and Joey (Katie).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Sara Hargraves; and a sister, Gayle Woods.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years; their children; sisters, Cheridan (Ken) Lyons and Crystal (Greg) Huling; seven grandchildren; and three nieces.
She was a talented artist and quilt maker, an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman before her illness. When she retired from Beeville ISD in 2004, her goal in life was to enjoy her grandchildren, and she did.
Cindy was a devout Christian, and when she could no longer go to church, she and Roy read and discussed a chapter in the Bible every night and watched Charles Stanley’s sermon on television every Sunday.
Cynthia accepted the bad news about her illness calmly, knowing as the apostle Paul said, “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Angelus Funeral Home