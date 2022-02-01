BEEVILLE – Cynthia Trevino, 63, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, in Bryan, Texas. She was born on December 30, 1958, in Beeville, Texas to the late Jose and Ynez (Perez) Trevino. She worked for several years as a deputy clerk for the Bee County Clerk’s office.
She is survived by her son, Amado Martinez III; three sisters, Dora T. Gonzales of Beeville, and Herlinda Fugler and Erminia (Jesus) Cardenas both of Houston, Tx; two brothers, Jose (Elisea) Trevino of Azle, Texas and Daniel Trevino of College Station, Tx. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelico Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Quintanilla, David Morin, Mark Cardenas, Joseph Martinez, Fred Moreno and Hector Salinas.
Honorary pallbearers are Jessi Enola Martinez and Tory Salinas.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial