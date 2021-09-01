Daisy Marie Sanchez Cruces, 38, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2021.
Mrs. Cruces was born in Beeville on February 22, 1983, to Benancio and Gloria Perez. She married Daniel Sanchez Cruces on October 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Daniel Sanchez Cruces; sisters, Clara (Mario) Segura from Dallas and Marlo (Paul) Garza from Beeville; grandmother, Grabiella Garcia; brother, Rolando Perez from Florida; raised her niece as her own, Ciera Nicole Campos; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved so much; also a host of other relatives.
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home