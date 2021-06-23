BEEVILLE – Dalia Puga Rodriguez-Vera, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1959, in Beeville, Texas, to Benito and Paula (Fernandez) Puga. She married Joe Vera on Sept. 11, 2002.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Benito and Gustavo Puga; and one sister, Anita Puga Guzman.
She is survived by her spouse, Joe Vera of Beeville; one son, Gerold (Emily Gonzales) Rodriguez of Beeville; two daughters, Marisol (Robert) Gonzales and Mary (Josh) Castaneda both of Skidmore; three stepchildren, Joseph, Martha and Dillon Vera; four sisters, Carmen (Roland) Garcia, Odelia Pena and Jenny (Daniel) Chavez, all of Beeville, and Modesta Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Texas; four brothers, Domingo (Mary Jane) Puga, Arnulfo (Maria) Puga, Arrgumero Puga and Angel (Sonia) Puga, all of Beeville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jayden Rodriguez, Paula, Jazlynn and Uriah Gonzales and Aubrianna, Aaliyah and Abraham Castaneda.
Visitation was held from 2-8 pm on Friday, June 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. Funeral services were held at 10 am on Saturday, June 12, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Cremation services followed.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel