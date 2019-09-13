Damacio C. Garcia, 84, of Beeville, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. He was born on Mar. 27, 1935 in Normanna, Tx to the late Gregorio and Andrea (Cantu) Garcia. He married Juanita Zambrano in Pettus, Tx on July 1, 1956, who preceded him in death on July 7, 2017. He was retired from the City of Beeville street department.
He is survived by one daughter, Maria (Perfecto) Gonzales of Victoria, Tx; one son, Damacio “Mac” Garcia, Jr of Beeville; eight grandchildren, Yvonne M. (Chance) Edwards, Mario D. Monjaras, Marcos S. (Sandra) Monjaras, Sr., Michael A. (Stephanie) Monjaras, Sr., Abigail M. Aranda, Justin A. Garcia, Brianna N. Garcia and Alysa L. Rodriguez; 16 great grandchildren, Kaileigh L. Aranda, Ellaina L. Aranda, Trevor C. Aranda, Alexander B. Garcia, Atlantis M. Edwards, Hailey M. Edwards, Damien G. Edwards, Jayden R. Lighthart, Davin T. Monjaras, Jasen Gray-Monjaras, Marcos S. (Lizet Padilla) Monjaras, Jr., Timothy L. Monjaras, Madalyn M. Monjaras, Michael A. Monjaras, Jr., Taryn N. Monjaras and Gabriel A. Monjaras; three great grandchildren, Liam Santiago Monjaras, Ray Lee Green, Jr and Brynlee Nevaeh Green.
Visitation was held from 3-9 pm on Monday, Sept. 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. Interment will be held at a later date at the Pettus Cemetery.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel