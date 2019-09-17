Damion John Perez, 26, of Beeville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Mr. Perez was born May 21, 1993, in Beeville to Juan Gabriel and Bernice (Cantu) Perez.
Survivors include his mother, Bernice (Roman) Martinez of Beeville; his father, Juan Gabriel Perez of Austin; two brothers, Joe Henry Tapia and Roman Martinez, both of Beeville; a sister, Brianna Martinez of Beeville; four half-brothers, Gabriel, Alejandro, Abrian and Isaac Perez; and grandparents, Lydia Cantu of Beeville, Mary Lou Perez of Pflugerville Eluid Perez of Weslaco.
Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Interment will follow at the Tuleta Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roman Martinez Jr., Joe Henry Tapia, Bene Puente, Jose “Tito” Estrada, Max Vasquez and Andrew Cuevas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Cantu, Josef Garcia and Andrew Cantu.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel