BEEVILLE – Daniel (Danny) Segovia, was called home to heaven on September 10, 2021 at 10:30 pm at the age of 55. Daniel was employed as a hydro-testing supervisor for Tierra Lease Service in Kenedy, Texas. He was an active member of Kingsway Church. He enjoyed fishing, riding horses and the outdoors. Daniel was born on November 11, 1965, in Beeville, Texas, to Manuel and Manuela (Ramirez) Segovia. He was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School. He married the love of his life, Marsha Pena on June 6, 1987.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Manuela Segovia; his in-laws, Antonio and Consuelo Pena; brothers, Albert Segovia and Manuel Segovia, Jr.; sister, Janie Segovia; brothers-in-law, Robert Pena and Luciano Garcia and one sister-in-law, Terry Segovia.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marsha Segovia of Beeville; daughter, Ashley Segovia and two sons, John (Kaitlyn) Segovia and Justin Segovia, all of Beeville; grandchildren, Zoey Segovia, Izabella Pardo and Avauney Gomez; brothers, Balde (Mary Rose) Segovia of Kerrville, Abraham (Annie) Segovia of Victoria, Elizar (Celia) Segovia, Richard Segovia, Arturo Segovia and Johnny Segovia, all of Beeville; sisters, Mary Ann Garcia of Beeville and Rosa (Alcario) Tapia of Kyle, Texas; sister-in-laws, Sara (Kris Gomez) Pena and Angie Pena, both of Beeville, and Dolores Segovia of Virginia; brother-in-law, Tony Pena, Jr. of Rochester, Indiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held at Kingsway Church starting at 4pm on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Kingsway Church with Rev. Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Andy Torres, Gordon Wallek, Gary Horne, Jesse Cuellar, Junior Palacios, Rick Pedrosa, Mattthew Arrisola and Marcus Valadez.
Honorary pallbearers are Justin Segovia, John Segovia, Abraham Segovia, Elizar Segovia, Richard Segovia and Vidal Garza, Jr.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel