Daniel David Kohutek, 94, of Beeville was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born January 15, 1927, to Frank Kohutek and Emma (Buchanek) Kohutek in Ganado, Texas. Daniel married Faye Matthews on June 30, 1973, in Monterrey, Mexico. He served in War World II as a Merchant Marine. Owning his own company, he was an excellent contractor. He passionately enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Maudie (Lindly) Kohutek who passed away in 1972; his second wife, Faye (Matthews) Kohutek who passed away 2005; his brothers, Fred Kohutek, Walter Kohutek, Hank Kohutek, Charles Kohutek, and Robert Kohutek.
Survivors include his five daughters, Danelle (Rusty) Cook of Katy, Texas, Linda Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, Kitty Vickers of Kilgore, Texas, Shirley (Frankie) Walls of McKinney, Texas, and Patricia (Jim) Fox of Beeville; and his son, Thomas Cox of Corpus Christi; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Cook, Jim Fox, Thomas Cox and Christopher Johnson.
A private funeral service will by held at later time.
