Daniel Elizalde, 85, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on July 21, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on July 17, 1935, to Eduardo Elizalde and Placida (Moa) Elizalde and was a Catholic. He married Maria (Hernandez) Elizalde on November 29, 1952. He was retired from The First National Bank and State Bank and Trust. Daniel love to hunt and travel and help work on the Jones and Adams ranch when growing up. He coached Beeville Little League for 15 years.
Preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Elizalde; daughter, Mary Jane Elizalde; son, Raul Villarreal; sister, Aurora Chavarria; and brother, Thomas Elizalde.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Maria (Hernandez) Elizalde; children, Mario Elizalde (Brandy), Danny Elizalde, Serjio Elizalde, Sylvia Lopez (Freddy); grandchildren, Anthony Villarreal, Ronald Villarreal (Marissa), Roxann Bonham (Rodney), Sabrina Crowder, Krystal Dominguez, Eric Elizalde, Jason Elizalde, Angela Elizalde, Blythe Lopez, Quisto Lopez, Alicia Elizalde; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at Beeville Memorial Park.
