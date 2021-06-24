Daniel G. Abrigo, son to the late Guadalupe Abrigo of Tuleta and Ms. Brigida Abrigo of Beeville, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2021. Danny, as most called him, was born on July 30, 1971 and was preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy Lee Abrigo and Guadalupe Abrigo, Jr. Danny made his home in Skidmore, Texas and worked all his life as a Backhoe Operator until he fell ill in April 2019.
Danny is survived by his mother Brigida and stepfather Ricardo Duque, his life partner, Michelle M. Padrón of Skidmore; three sons, Daniel (Katina) Abrigo, Jr. of Alice, Texas, Conrad Padrón-Garcia and Juan Padrón-Garcia, both of Skidmore; two daughters, Amanda Lee (Jarred) Martinez and Miranda Abrigo, both of Beeville; four grandchildren, Daniella Abrigo, Araceli Arredondo, Lucas Martinez, and Jordan Perez; five sisters, Mary H. (Jesse) Gomez of Beeville, Yolanda Abrigo (Adan Duran) of Normanna, Cynthia (Roland) Jaure and Angela (Santos) Villarreal both of Beeville, Minnie Reyes of Tuleta; two brothers Felix Abrigo of Beeville and Pete (Eva) Garcia of Pettus, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. on July 10, 2021 at 7 Brothers in Normanna followed by a celebration of life reception.