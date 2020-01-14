Daniel Garcia Rojas Jr., 98, of Beeville, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home.
Mr. Rojas was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Clareville to Francisca (Garcia) and Daniel Rojas Sr. Growing up during the Great Depression he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army at the start of World War II. He served in the Army Air Corps 954th B17 Bomber Group in England during the war and received a Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, four overseas bars, four Bronze Stars and a Silver Star. He married Eugenia Alanis and was a Christian and a retired barber and owner and operator of Rojas Barber Shop more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia Rojas; three sisters, Maria Siufuentes, Enriqueta Tijerina and Ermelinda Ortega; and seven brothers, Blas, Benjamin, Erasmo, Augustin, Francisco, Jose and Arturo Rojas.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel C. and David. C. Rojas; a sister, Ermila Canales; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, with Brother L.E. “Smokey Neal” officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Billy Joe Sifuentes, Eddie Rojas, Augustin Rojas Jr., Ernesto Longoria Jr., Joseph Rojas Flores and Ralph Sandoval.
Treviño Funeral Home