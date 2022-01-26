CORPUS CHRISTI – Daniel Orlando “Crusher” Garcia, 54, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1967, in Beeville, Texas to Rito Del Bosque and Maria (Herrera) Garcia. He had recently worked as a driver for the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority and was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rito Del Bosque Garcia; one brother, Richard L. “Richie” Garcia; stepfather, Manuel S. Garcia; two uncles, Guadalupe Herrera, Sr and Luis Herrera, Jr; paternal grandparents, Anselmo and Josefa Garcia and maternal grandparents, Luis and Herlinda (Campos) Herrera.
He is survived by his mother, Mary H Garcia of Beeville; daughter, Candace M. Garcia; one brother, Joe H Garcia of Corpus Christi and his sisters, Mary Consuelo “Chelo” Ojeda of San Antonio and Belinda Ann (Eloy) Tapia of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Abel Herrera, Jerome Tapia, Jacob Ojeda, Arnold Gonzales, Philip Cantu, Jason Rodriguez, Joseph Douglas, Roland Vera, Jonathan Damas and Gerald Carrasco.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel