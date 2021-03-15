BEEVILLE – Daniel P. Longoria, 73, of Beeville, passed away on March 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on Sept. 5, 1947, to Leandro and Guadalupe (Pena) Longoria. He married Gloria Morales on May 23, 1969, in Houston, Texas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leandro and Guadalupe (Pena) Longoria; one brother, Jesse Longoria and two sisters, Emma Duque and Corina Camacho.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Longoria of Beeville; two sons, Daniel M. Longoria, Jr. of New Braunfels and Dennis M. Longoria of Burleson; one daughter, Deanna Longoria (Juan) Moreno of San Antonio; two brothers, Leandro (Maria) Longoria, Jr. and Gilbert (Lulu) Longoria, both of Beeville; two sisters, Irene Villarreal of Corpus Christi and Lillie Gonzales of Pearland. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, March 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 17, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Interment with full military honors will be held at 1 pm at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Dennis M. Longoria, Deven L. Longoria, Juan Moreno, Moses Alvarez, Hector Longoria and Eddie Longoria.
