Daniel Raymond Haugen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away on May 21, 2023 at the age of 79 in Georgetown, Texas surrounded by his family. A lifelong Texan, Danny was born on July 23, 1943 in Wharton to his parents Henry Theodore Haugen and Carrie Unity Argo Haugen.
Danny spent most of his childhood between George West and Beeville. He graduated from AC Jones High School in Beeville in 1960 and went on to spend several years at the University of Texas Austin until he was drafted into the US Navy. Danny served honorably in the Navy from 1967-1971.
Danny met the love of his life Sandra Lynn Chaddock and the two spent the next three decades in Beeville raising their family. Danny worked for Pennzoil from 1972 to 2000 and then later Swift Energy from 2001 until his retirement in 2017. Danny and Sandra married in 1970 and were happily united for what would have been 53 years in November 2023.
Danny was a devoted hard working family man who loved the Lord, his country and his family. He loved hunting, fishing, country music and two stepping. He had a life long love of learning, was a history buff, and was especially gifted at sharing advice and wisdom with family and friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, which he kept through the last hours of his life.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Henry Theodore Haugen and Carrie Unity Argo Haugen and siblings Lois, Hank and Sharon. He is survived by his wife Sandra Haugen, son Boyd Haugen and wife Patti; daughter Carrie Lynn Haugen Williams and husband Bryan; grandchildren Daniel Haugen, Henry Haugen, Ava Bruno, Lola Bruno, Grace Haugen, and Josie Kate Williams; beloved pets Ella Blu, Dolly Sue, and Mr. Sinatra. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held June 10th at 1 p.m .at the First Baptist Church in Beeville, Texas