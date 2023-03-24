BEEVILLE – Darian Tyler Estrada, 28, passed away on March 22, 2023. He was born on October 11, 1994, in Beeville, Texas to Aaron Christopher and Candy (McKenna) Estrada. He married Logan Marie Maldonado on March 28, 2015, in Beeville, Texas. He worked as a mechanical assembler in the steel manufacturing industry.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Guadalupe, and Genoveva Silva; maternal uncle, David Russell Weeks and his paternal aunt, Michele J. Estrada.
He is survived by his wife, Logan Marie Estrada; his children, Brody Tyler Estrada, Blaine Carter Estrada, and Penelope Jade Estrada; his parents, Aaron C. and Candy M. Estrada; one sister, Allie C. Estrada and two brothers, Jace A. Estrada and Kacen R. Estrada. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Gary and Vicky Maier (Weeks) and his paternal grandmother, Cynthia Estrada.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Estrada, Jace Estrada, David Ramsey Gonzales, Victor Roland Campos, Robert Campos, Josh Estrada, Jared Aguirre, Troy Maldonado, Brian Maldonado, Mario Salazar, Alex Castaneda, Brandon Saenz, Aldo Lopez, and Richard Castillo.
Honorary pallbearers are Brody Estrada, Blaine Estrada, Penelope Estrada, Kacen Estrada, Allie Estrada, Nathan Lopez, Gage Gonzales, Brynlee Gonzales, Alex Estrada, Robert Gonzales Jr, Troy Maldonado Jr, Jason Maldonado, Mario Salazar Jr, Dylan Salazar, and Mia Salazar.
GOD BE WITH US TOGETHER AND APART